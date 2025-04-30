Money Supply Growth, Others Key To Inflation Spike In March’

Share

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have attributed the unanticipated increase in March inflation to factors, such as money supply growth, exchange rate depreciation, telco tariff hike and the increase in petrol price.

In the wake of the rebasing of Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which led to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting that the country’s inflation declined for the first time in six months, dropping to 24.48 per cent and 23.18 per cent in January and February 2025, respectively, most analysts had expected a further reduction in March.

However, in its latest CPI report, the NBS stated that the headline inflation rate rose to 24.23 per cent in March 2025, from the 23.18 per cent recorded in the preceding month.

Commenting on the development in a report released yesterday, the FDC analysts said: “Nigeria’s inflation surprisingly rose in the month of March, contrary to consensus expectations.

The reasons for this can be attributed to money supply growth of 23.9 per cent, exchange rate depreciation, a 50 per cent telco tariff hike, and the increase in petrol price.”

The analysts further stated: “While inflation remains a core concern for households and businesses alike, recent government actions appear to be contrarian to this economic reality.

The Debt Management Office’s (DMO) issuance schedule for Q2’25 has been reduced by nearly 50 per cent to between N900 bn and N1.2 trn from N1.8 trillion in Q1’25.

This effectively reduces the amount of liquidity being withdrawn from the system, thereby increasing the net money supply in circulation. “The latest Treasury Bill auction rates have declined across the board.

These falling rates, amid Surging inflation, send mixed signals to markets and investors. The implied message is one of excess liquidity or policy easing, which contradicts the broader inflationary environment.”

The analysts, who said they expected “inflationary pressures to persist through April and May, underpinned by seasonal factors and continued currency depreciation,” however, predicted that money supply growth would likely moderate to 20.3 per cent in April from 24 per cent in March.

They also forecast that the naira is likely to remain under pressure, “fluctuating between N1,600 and N1,700 per dollar as declining oil prices and waning investor confidence continue to constrain foreign exchange inflows.”

Citing the impact of the ongoing global trade war on oil prices, investment inflows and supply chain movement, Deloitte West Africa, in a recent report, stated that Nigeria and Ghana face upside risks to their inflation outlook.

According to the firm, the spillover effect of an anticipated rise in global inflation would heighten the cost of living crisis in the two countries through imported inflation.

For Nigeria, it said a higher inflation “will increase pressure on the naira, driven by persistent forex demand and potential capital flight”.

However, the lower global crude oil price will lead to a decline in domestic fuel prices in Ghana and Nigeria. For Ghana, it said: “New US tariffs will spur imported inflation and increase local consumer prices, reigniting inflationary pressure”.

New Telegraph reports that in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released , last Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation will rise sharply to 37 per cent in 2026.

The IMF said the new projection follows the rebasing of Nigeria’s CPI by the NBS in January 2025, and warned that persistent price pressures and structural constraints would likely keep inflation elevated over the medium term.

According to the Fund, inflation, which averaged 33.2 per cent in 2024, is expected to moderate slightly to 26.5 per cent in 2025 before surging to 37.0 per cent the following year.

