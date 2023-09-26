Money Supply Behind Rising Inflation – Cardoso

…Says, “We won’t disobey CBN Act”

…As Senate confirms CBN nominees

The newly-appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on Tuesday, explained that the money supply was responsible for the rising inflation in the country.

Cardoso gave this explanation during his screening and confirmation as the Governor of the CBN alongside four Deputy Governors of the apex bank, by the Senate.

The new CBN team also disclosed that they would need to abandon some of the policies of their predecessor, Godwin Emefie, and focus solely on monetary policy to strengthen the naira.

The four Deputy Governors that were screened and confirmed with him are Emem Usoro, Abdullahi Dattijo, Bala Bello and Philip Ikeazor.

Cardoso, while responding to questions from the lawmakers, said that the apex bank was currently faced with numerous challenges, pointing out that they had identified the challenges and how to address them.

“We have identified issues of corporate governance, diminished institution autonomy, discontinuity of orthodox policies and foreign currency issues. Addressing inflation and price stability is the function of the CBN. We will address the issue of foreign exchange unification. If there is a need for interest rate alignment, we will do it for economic growth,” he assured.

To manage the economic policy, Cardoso said that they had also identified macroeconomic indices and would facilitate new ways to attain $1trillion dollars GDP in 8 years.

On inflation, Cardoso promised that each would be tackled based on their causes, saying: “if the inflation is on food, we should round up production of food. If inflation is on energy, we know the challenges of energy. If you are importing, automatically you are importing inflation.”

On the issue of money supply, Cardoso said the way money had gone up in Nigeria, “that itself is behind inflation. It is the problem. It is a big problem. But going forward, we will do everything possible to ensure that deficit financing does not bring problems to us.

“These are the assurances I can give you coming from outside because we will maintain a good working relationship to block the excesses we had in the past. I believe that the CBN under us will have no choice but to embrace a culture of compliance.”

Cardoso assured the Senate that the new CBN team would abide by the CBN Act, saying: “We will not wait for oversight before we interact with the lawmakers. We will have zero tolerance for the abuse of processes.

“We recognized the fact that we need to work closely with these chambers at the National Assembly to ensure compliance.

Now that there is a reset at the CBN, we have to work closely to ensure that there is compliance. The deficit financing and undue money glut is responsible for 50% of inflation

evidence-based and monetary policy.

He also told the Senate that there was a need to stabilize the naira to settle Nigeria’s outstanding debts, stating that the country was only spending money on printing currency rather than bringing in revenues.

According to him, the immediate thing to look out for is to address operational issues which are the unsettled obligations of the CBN wealth of N4 billion or N7 billion, stating that Nigeria would not make progress if it was not able to handle that side of foreign exchange rate.

Also speaking, a Deputy Governor, Philip Ikeazor, said that the present CBN was going to strengthen governance and focus on monetary policies and not fiscal policies, saying that the country must decide to support the fiscal majors of the CBN and ensure that exportation thrived.

“We will think outside the box, tackle inflation and the free flow of naira,” he said.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, stressed that the new CBN team must think outside the box to ensure that the Nigeria economy is stabilized.

Akpabio, who said Nigeria was spending money without profit or benefits, noted that the CBN should not be involved in too many physical interventions but that they should focus on monetary policy to stabilize the economy and the naira.