Money Rain For Chelle, Eagles, As Team Prepares For Mozambique Battle

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, and the team are currently swimming in money as the team prepare for the Round of 16 tie against Mozambique.

According to a source who spoke to our correspondent in Morocco, the coach already received all his salaries to date while also collecting $400 per day as camp allowance since the team resumed camping on December 15, 2025, in Cairo, Egypt, while the players and other officials have been getting $200 per day.

Speaking further, the source said the agreement with the players is $10,000 per game making it $30,000 for the three games played, while Chelle is getting $20,000 per game with a total of $60,000 after three victories.

The source added that it’s unfortunate that Nigerians are eager to talk about when the coach was owed but nothing has been said since he collected his money.

“When the coach was owed, it was all over, but nothing has been said about the payment,” the source said. “I am happy that the team is doing well and hopefully we can go all the way to the final and probably lift the trophy because Nigeria is due for another title.

“The bonus for each game will continue to increase from the Round-of-16 with the players expected to get $15,000 for a victory and it will continue like that at the quarterfinal and semifinal stage of the tournament.

“Apart from the bonuses and camp allowances, the players already collected $40,000 for all the goals scored in the group as someone already promised them $5,000 per goal till the end of the tournament and with eight goals scored in three games, they are also $40,000 richer and the money is already with them.”