Share

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Khalid Safaru, better known as Reminisce, has said money has taken the place of good music in the world.

Speaking on the ‘I Said What I Said’ podcast, Reminisce said most hit songs nowadays depend on huge budgets, not the quality of the music.

READ ALSO:

He said, “The game has now changed to another phase. The phase where you now have to spend money to get hits.

“Money now produces hits not music anymore. That’s the phase we are in now.

“Whatever song you see (popping), go ask what the marketing budget was.

“That’s what determines how big a song is. It’s no longer just music anymore.”

Share

Please follow and like us: