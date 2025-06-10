Money My Husband Kept For Nigeria ‘Vanished’ After His Death –Maryam Abacha

Share

Widow of Sani Abacha, a former Military Head of State, Maryam Abacha, has said her husband saved money for Nigeria that was looted after he passed on.

Speaking during an interview with TVC, Maryam demanded proof that her husband stashed looted funds abroad. Abacha was Nigeria’s military ruler and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces from 1993 to 1998. He died on June 8, 1998.

The Federal Government has announced recovery of tranches of monies reportedly stashed by Abacha in foreign banks. As of 2020, over $3.624 billion of the Abacha loot had been recovered.

The recoveries were made by four administrations. In May 2022, the United Kingdom said it recovered $23 million taken out of Nigeria illegally by Abacha’s associates and family. About three months later, the United States returned another $20 million to Nigeria as part of the loot traced to Abacha. In 2023, France returned $150 million Abacha loot to Nigeria.

“Who is the witness of the monies that were being stashed?” Maryam asked. “Did you see the signature or the evidence of any monies stashed abroad? And the monies that my husband kept for Nigeria, in a few months, the monies vanished.

People are not talking about that.” She said the constant finger-pointing at her husband reflects a deeper societal issue. “Why are you blaming somebody? Is that tribalism or a religious problem or what is the problem with Nigerians?” she said.

