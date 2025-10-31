Money Laundering: SEC, CBN Partner To Freeze Illicit Digital Wallets

To combat the spate of money laundering through deployment of digital tools, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are going into collaboration to track and freeze illicit digital wallets.

To this end, SEC is deploying blockchain analytics tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to trace transactions, detect fraud, and improve cybersecurity. The Director-General of the Commission, Dr.. Emomotimi Agama, confirmed the updates on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing participants at the Abuja Journalists Academy during a lecture on “The Regulation of Digital Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers in Nigeria.”

He said the Commission was collaborating with CBN and EFCC to track and freeze illicit digital wallets used for money laundering and other financial crimes. Represented by the Head External Relations Department of the SEC, Mrs. Efe Ebelo, Agama said the partnership marked a major step in protecting investors and strengthening integrity in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital finance ecosystem.

“To strengthen enforcement, the SEC is working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to freeze illicit digital wallets and recover criminal proceeds. Our goal is to ensure that innovation serves progress, not predation,” he said.

The SEC boss noted that Nigeria ranked among the world’s top adopters of digital assets, with more than one-third of the population involved in cryptorelated activities. This, he said, reflected the creativity of Nigerian youth, the spread of mobile technology, and the drive for financial inclusion.

However, he warned that the rapid growth of digital assets had also opened opportunities for abuse. He listed common threats such as crypto scams, fake wallet applications, phishing attacks, and ransomware schemes, which have defrauded many unsuspecting citizens.

“Without strong regulation, innovation can quickly become vulnerability,” he cautioned. “Regulation is not about restriction; it is about building trust and ensuring that innovation strengthens our economy rather than weakens it,” he added.

To address these challenges, the SEC has established a detailed regulatory framework for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) under its 2022 Rules on the Issuance, Offering, and Custody of Digital Assets. The framework rests on three pillars of licensing, compliance and transparency.

Agama said these measures were part of the Commission’s broader commitment to build a transparent and trustworthy digital asset market that protects investors and discourages criminal activities. Beyond issuing regulations, he said the SEC is also deploying modern technology to monitor transactions in the digital space.