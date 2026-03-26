Money Laundering: Nigeria To Undergo Fresh Risks Assessment

Five months into the removal from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) money laundering grey list, Nigeria is to undertake another layer of national risk assessment. The fresh round of assessment will equip the country better as well as improve intervention measures.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja, Mr. Kingsley Amaku, Head, National Coordination Office at NFIU, said the agency had increased its guard rails to prevent the country from future slip into FATF money laundering grey list.

He listed steps taken by Nigeria to guard against relapse into FATF’ grey list. According to him, NFIU has stepped up layers of collaboration with financial regulatory bodies within and outside the country, like a group such as the Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA).

Nigeria was officially removed from the FATF grey list on October 24, 2025. The country was delisted following an onsite visit in August 2025 and a subsequent plenary meeting, which confirmed that Nigeria had addressed significant deficiencies in its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) frameworks.

Amaku listed steps being taken by NFIU in collaboration with other agencies of government to prevent a relapse into money laundering gery list.

“We are improving our coordination and national inter agencies relationship; information sharing and knowledge to enhance our ability to spot our vulnerabilities and apply the right measures to improve the situation.

Secondly, we are improving our policy alignment through IMC and working with the Executive, National Assembly and the judiciary. As we sensitize them and work closely, we deal with the problem better.

We are doing the next National Risk Assessment ( NRA)to be better equipped to understand our risk profile better and improve our intervention measures”, he said.

As part of the collaborative measure, he said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was deploying more resources to enhance supervision of Bureau De Change (BDCs) operating in the country.