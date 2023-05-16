Money Laundering: Fayemi Denies EFCC Access To Investigation

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State has denied the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) access over an investigation involving money laundering.

It would be recalled that New Telegraph had earlier sighted an invitation letter sent to Fayemi by the EFCC on Friday, May 12, 2023.

According to the statement in the letter, the Commission requested that Fayemi would be a part of the investigation needed for clarifications.

Moving forward, the statement revealed that Fayemi took to agreement, and scheduled an interview with the EFCC slated to hold on Thursday, 18th May 2023.

However, Fayemi who had acknowledged the receipt of the commission’s letter via his legal representatives claimed he would not be available for the interview on that particular day.

In honour of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former Minister of Solid Minerals stated that he would be engaged in the presentation and launching of two new books.