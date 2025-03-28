New Telegraph

Money Laundering: EFCC Declares Aisha Achimugu Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday declared businesswoman and Nigerian socialite Aisha Achimugu wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the anti-graft agency’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale on its official X handle.

New Telegraph gathered that the agency summoned the socialite to appear at its Port Harcourt office, Rivers State on March 5 over alleged money laundering and a high-profile investment scam.

However, rather than reporting to the EFCC office as requested by the agency, Achimugu was said to have travelled out of Nigeria on Thursday, March 6, or Friday, March 7.

Following her discreet departure from the country, the agency obtained an arrest warrant and declared her wanted.

The circular reads, “The public is hereby notified that Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

“Achimugu, 51, is an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State and her last known address is 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.

“Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should please contact the commission at its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644, its email address: info@effcc.gov.ng or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”

