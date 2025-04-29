Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Socialite Achimugu

Share

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that Achimugu was arrested around 5 am on Tuesday, April 29, shortly after her return from London.

It would be recalled that the socialite had been declared wanted in March by the EFCC over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a statement confirming the arrest, Achimugun’s lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), stated that Aisha Achimugu arrived voluntarily into the country from London and was arrested by the EFCC around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

He criticised the EFCC’s action, describing it as a violation of a court order.

He further disclosed that Achimugu had commenced a hunger strike to protest what he termed a breach of her fundamental rights.

“In light of what transpired in court on Monday, my client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honour the EFCC’s invitation, but was arrested at the airport.

“She is a prisoner of conscience,” Ojukwu stated.

However, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, is yet to confirm the development.

Her arrest comes a day after Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, ordered her to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday, and also to appear before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

