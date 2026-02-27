The Federal High Court in Abuja has cancelled the bail previously granted to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (AGF), following the reassignment of his case, directing that he be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The court ruled on the case on Friday, noting that the case is starting afresh before a new bench; all previous proceedings, including the bail granted by Justice Emeka Nwite, are legally terminated.

The court emphasised that a fresh bail application must be filed.

Malami, alongside his son, Abdulaziz, and his wife, Asabe, faces an amended 16-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering and unlawful acquisition of assets totalling over N8.7 billion. Each of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During proceedings, the prosecution, led by J.S. Okutepa, requested the court to fix a trial date. The defence, led by J.B. Daudu (SAN), sought to maintain the prior bail conditions, arguing that the Federal High Court remains one entity and the defendants had already been admitted to bail. The prosecution acknowledged the prior bail but maintained that the reassigned court has discretion to impose new conditions.

Presiding Judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, declined the oral bail application by the defence, directing that a formal application be filed and served on the prosecution. She adjourned the matter to March 6 for the hearing of the bail application and the commencement of the trial.

The court ordered that Malami and his son be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, while his wife is to be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre.

The earlier bail had required N500 million each with one property-owning surety in Maitama or Asokoro, alongside deposits of two international passports per defendant and verification of the sureties’ residences.