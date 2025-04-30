Money Laundering: Court Orders EFCC To Release Aisha Achimugu

Share

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release socialite and businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu within 24 hours

New Telegraph gathered that Justice Ekwo also ordered that the parties report to the court on May 2nd on the outcome of his order.

Justice Ekwo had on Monday, April 28, ordered Achimugu to submit herself to the anti-graft agency in connection with an ongoing investigation bordering on money laundering and other offences.

Justice Ekwo also held that following her appearance at the EFCC office, the anti-graft agency is to return and make an appearance before the court with her on Wednesday April 30, for report.

It would be recalled that the EFCC arrested Achimugu at 5am on Tuesday, April 29 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The EFCC is investigating Achimugu on a case involving conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of properties reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

