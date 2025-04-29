Money Laundering: Court Orders Aisha Achimugu To Appear Before EFCC

Share

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Aisha Achimugu to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to answer questions regarding an ongoing investigation.

New Telegraph gathered that the judge also directed that she must appear before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the order was made in a ruling in respect of a suit filed by Achimugu against several law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) the Department of State Services (DSS) the EFCC, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

In its response to Achimugu’s application, EFCC’s Counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, informed the court of a counter-affidavit deposed to by one of its investigators, Chris Odofin, outlining the circumstances leading to her invitation.

In the affidavit, Odofin disclosed that Achimugu is under investigation for alleged conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretense, money laundering, corruption and possession of property reasonably suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means.

The Commission noted that Achimugu had initially honoured its invitation on February 12, 2024, during which she made a written statement and was subsequently granted administrative bail through her lawyer and surety, Darlington N. Ozurumba.

However, she allegedly failed to report as agreed, choosing instead to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Commission.

The affidavit further revealed that Achimugu, in her statement, explained the inflow of N8.71 billion into her corporate bank accounts as an “investment fund” for the acquisition of an oil block.

She claimed the funds were transferred to the Federal Government’s account through her company, Oceangate Engineering Oil and Gas Limited, referencing documentation from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC.

Further investigation in the affidavit, however, indicated that Achimugu’s company actually acquired two oil blocks, Shallow Water PPL 3007 and Deep Offshore PPL 302-DO at the cost of $25.3 million.

Investigations showed that the payments were allegedly made in cash via bureau de change operators and that the ultimate sources of the funds could not be traced to any legitimate business income or partnerships.

The Commission also alleged that the acquisition process was fraught with corruption. It added that despite the acquisition, neither of the two oil blocks had commenced exploration or production as of the time of investigation.

The EFCC stressed that Achimugu’s current suit is a calculated attempt to frustrate the ongoing investigation, despite a previous court decision in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/451/2024 dismissing her claim of fundamental rights violations.

“Following the dismissal of the earlier suit, the EFCC continued its investigation by dispatching inquiry letters to various banks and the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, the Federal Inland Revenue Services, Land Authorities, Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, Central Bank of Nigeria to gather more evidence. As more responses were received, the team analysed them while further responses are being awaited.

“The affidavit also shows the applicant operates a total of one hundred and thirty-six (136) bank accounts across ten different banks both in her personal and corporate names.

“The case continues on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 with Achimugu expected to report to the EFCC on Tuesday as directed by the court.” the statement reads

