Money Laundering: CBN Intensifies Mechanism To Curb Menace

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, issued baseline standards for automated Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) solutions for financial institutions in the country.

In a circular issued to Deposit Money Banks, Mobile Money Operators, International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), Other Financial institutions and Payment Service Providers, the apex bank said that: “The baseline standards provide a framework for implementing automated solutions that strengthen the detection and reporting of suspicious transactions in real time and enhance compliance with applicable AML/CFT/CPF laws and regulations, while also supporting the use of emerging technologies to improve overall financial crime risk management.”

It also said that implementation of the guidelines starts from the date of issuance, “While full compliance shall be 18-months (for Deposit Money Banks) and 24-months (for Other Financial Institutions) from the date of issuance, adding that institutions should submit implementation roadmaps to its Compliance Department “within 3-months from the date of issuance.”

The circular, however, said that the new requirements, “do not replace existing legal and regulatory obligations but complement them by specifying what the CBN expects of technology used to support those obligations.”

According to the circular: “All institutions are required to operate an automated AML/ CFT/CPF Solution, with the extent, configuration and sophistication calibrated to the institution’s size, risk profile, business model, transaction volumes and complexity.”

Under the new standards, the CBN said that the AML solution, at a minimum, is required to, support functional areas such as, Customer Identification and Verification (including remote/ onboarding channels); Customer Risk Assessment and Profiling; Sanction and Watchlist Screening; Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and High-Risk Customer Screening and Transaction Monitoring for ML/TF/PF risk.

Other areas that the AML solution is required to support are Case Management and Investigation; Regulatory and Internal Reporting; Audit and Governance (including logs and configuration trails) and Data Protection and Security Controls relevant to AML/CFT/CPF activities.

The apex bank added that: “Where the same platform is also used to monitor fraud, its fraudrelated capabilities shall be clearly segregated, governed, and tuned so as not to dilute AML/CFT/CPF detection effectiveness.”