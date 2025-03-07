‘Money Can’t Buy Health’ –Teni Recalls Battle With Malaria

Share

Teniola Apata, the Nigerian singer known as Teni, has opened up about her battle with malaria. In a post on Wednesday, the ‘Uyo Meyo’ hitmaker shared a video of herself receiving medical attention, including drip and injections.

She revealed that she was diagnosed with malaria, which left her weak and unable to eat for two weeks. She also playfully called on the Elegushi of Ikate to address the mosquito problem in the area. “I was down with malaria.

Oba Elegushi, we need to find something to do about the mosquitoes in Ikate,” she said. “Malaria had me down, I went through a lot. I was down and weak for two weeks. I could not eat so I lost weight.”

She further revealed that despite being unwell, she had to perform in Ondo because she could not issue a refund. “Amid that, I went to perform in Ondo because who will feed me? I was still dancing and singing because I can’t make a refund.

Any money that enters my account doesn’t come back out,” she added. In the post’s caption, she wrote: “Money Cannot Buy You Healt O Na God!” — making reference to her recently released song. In 2023, Teni recalled her battle with a “life-threatening” throat infection.

Teni gained prominence after releasing ‘Fargin’ in 2017. In 2021, the singer delivered ‘Wondaland’, her debut album. She has established a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry with many hit songs.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

