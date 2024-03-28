Monetising 5G Technology For Revenue Generation

Despite the loud hype surrounding the potential benefits of 5G technology and its wider global rollout, it is said that the technology is yet to be monetised by telecoms operators across the globe, even as experts have presented ways for the tech to be monetised. Abolaji Adebayo reports

While it is embraced by telecoms consumers for low latency, high speed, and other benefits, telecoms operators have been spending fortunes to roll out 5G network, while also investing in infrastructure for its expansion.

Network

The rollout of 5G network promises unparalleled speed, reliability, and connectivity, heralding a new era of innovation and digital transformation. However, translating these technological advancements into tangible revenue streams remains a formidable challenge for telecoms operators and industry stakeholders.

At the heart of the debate lies the intricate interplay between investment costs, consumer demand, and regulatory frameworks. The massive capital expenditures required to deploy and maintain 5G infrastructure present a significant barrier to profitability, particularly in markets with limited resources and infrastructure gaps.

Connection

Globally, no fewer than 261 telecoms operators in 101 countries including Nigeria have launched commercial 5G mobile services by January 2024, while more than 90 telcos from 64 markets have also committed to launching 5G in the coming years. According to a report by GSMA, the number of 5G connections globally reached 1.6 billion in 2023, and it is projected to rise to 5.5 billion by 2030. “5G connections are expected to represent over half (51%) of mobile connections by 2029, rising to 56 per cent by the end of the decade – making 5G the dominant connectivity technology,” the report stated. It revealed that the number of connections on legacy networks 2G and 3G will continue to decline in the coming years as users migrate to 4G and 5G, leading to an increasing number of network sunsets. It is estimated that 143 legacy networks (2G and 3G) are scheduled to be retired between the end of 2023 and 2030, with around 5% of these planned by the end of 2024. Data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicated that 5G subscriptions in the country increased to 2.3 million in December 2023. This, however, represents 1.04 per cent of the country’s total active subscriptions for telephone services, which stood at 224.7 million at the end of the year.

Revenue

However, despite their huge investments in the technology, it was gathered that none of the telcos has been able to generate revenue from the 5G. This was revealed by a global technology research body, GSMA Intelligence. According to the Head of GSMA Intelligence, Peter Jarich, telecom operators worldwide have not been able to monetise these newer networks despite investment to the tune of billions of dollars.

Prospect

Meanwhile, Jarich expressed that upcoming 5G-Advanced technology will solve some of the monetisation pain points. Fifth-generation technology, even with its promises of low latency and high capacity and wide ranging applications for consumers as well as enterprises, has a monetisation problem, according to the GSMA Intelligence. 5G promise is that it was going to unlock new revenues and new capabilities that we could monetise.

I think as we have seen across the world, we haven’t quite done that. In successive (network) generations, the capex-to-revenue ratio for 3G versus 4G versus 5G is going up. We are seeing more money being spent for a certain amount of revenue,” he said in a keynote address at the seventh edition of the ETTelecom 5G/6G Congress 2024. The top executive of London Based GSMA’s research and consulting firm said that 5G has “definitely not” achieved its stated promises in terms of monetisation the network investment. “And that’s a problem,” he said.

Advanced

In discussions with telcos, Jarich highlighted that 5G Advanced could enhance uplink, and security, and bring new opportunities in edge and slicing. “The top use cases of 5G-Advanced are expected to be 5G multicast, low-cost Internet of Things (IoT), and non-terrestrial network (NTN) integration. “Telcos, stung by non-meaningful returns on their investments in 5G, are in no hurry to deploy 5G Advanced. GSMA Intelligence data shows that only four per cent of telcos expect to roll out 5G-Advanced the year it is released.

“By contrast, a staggering 99% of telcos may consider deploying 5G Advanced over five years post-release. 5G-Advanced, part of the 3GPP Release 18 in 2024, is expected to usher the next milestone in the fifth-generation era. “The technology will strengthen the foundation of 5G including improvements in speeds, coverage, mobility, and power efficiency. It will also be the bridge to six the generation (6G) mobile networks which are expected to be commercial from the end of the decade (2030),” he said.

Furthermore, the monetisation of 5G services hinges on unlocking new revenue streams beyond traditional voice and data offerings. This entails exploring innovative use cases and applications, such as IoT (Internet of Things), edge computing, augmented reality, and smart city solutions, that leverage the unique capabilities of 5G networks in Nigeria.

Nigerians’ factors

Despite the potential for lucrative opportunities, the path to 5G monetisation is fraught with uncertainty and challenges in Nigeria. Skeptics point to the slow uptake of 5G-enabled devices, interoperability issues, and concerns over privacy and security as potential roadblocks to widespread adoption. Moreover, regulatory complexities and spectrum allocation issues further complicate the monetisation equation, requiring collaboration and coordination among industry players, governments, and regulatory bodies.

In light of these challenges, some industry experts caution against unrealistic expectations and advocate for a phased approach to 5G deployment and monetisation in the country. This includes prioritising investments in high-demand areas, fostering ecosystem partnerships, and nurturing innovation hubs to incubate new 5Genabled services and applications. Looking ahead, the future of 5G monetisation remains uncertain in Nigeria, with divergent opinions on its timeline and potential impact.

While some anticipate rapid commercialization and widespread adoption, others argue that significant hurdles must be overcome before 5G realises its full revenue-generating potential. In a nutshell, the journey towards 5G monetisation is a complex and multifaceted endeavour that requires careful navigation and strategic foresight.

Devices

Three mobile network operators, MTN, Airtel, and Mafab Communications, have rolled out 5G in Nigeria. However, while the operators continue to invest in expanding the service, several factors, including the high cost of 5G devices, have slowed down subscriptions for the service, which offers the best quality of experience compared with 2G, 3G, and 4G. Meanwhile, according to NCC, most telephone connections in Nigeria were still on 2G as of December 2023.

The industry data shows that 2G accounted for 57.84 per cent of all connections in Nigeria at the end of the year. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, developed Asia Pacific, North America, and Greater China are expected to lead in terms of 5G adoption due to the expansion of network coverage, intensified 5G marketing initiatives, and growing penetration of 5G devices. “With 5G already established, leading operators in these markets are now rolling out 5G SA (standalone) and making plans for 5GAdvanced,” GSMA Intelligence stated. Out of the 261 commercial 5G services available, 47 are provided by 5G SA networks, with a further 89 planned deployments in the near term.

Search and analysis unit of London-based telco body GSMA said that in emerging 5G markets, the pace of growth in connections and coverage will be slower due to challenges related to device affordability and spectrum availability. “This highlights that 4G still has plenty of room to grow and will remain the dominant technology in many countries for the period to 2030,” GSMA Intelligence said. As per the firm’s data, monthly global mobile data traffic per connection surges from 10.2 GB in 2022 to 12.8GB in 2023. But it noted that there is a “significant disparity” between high-income regions, and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Monetisation reality

According to experts, enterprises remain unconvinced about the significant impact that 5G claims to deliver in terms of enhancing efficiency and productivity through the adoption of diverse solutions across multiple industries. And for the consumer segment, the sole use case that has emerged in 5G is the high data speed.

The potential is huge for various use cases such as IoT, smart cities, and Industry 4.0. However, identifying and scaling use cases in collaboration with ecosystem partners that drive revenue generation is crucial for operators to monetise their 5G investment effectively.

Experts anticipate that the monetisation of 5G will gradually unfold over the next few years through a variety of applications. As stakeholders continue to explore new business models and revenue opportunities, the ultimate success of 5G hinges on collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to unlocking its transformative power for the benefit of society.

Last line

As 5G technology matures and consumer demand expands while new use cases emerge, the industry will gradually realise returns on its investments. Until then, the industry needs to continue investing in network infrastructure, nurturing innovation, and adjusting business models to seize the opportunities thrown in by 5G technology.