Monetisation Programme: Wike Moves To Revoke Over 100 Houses’ Titles

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the revocation of about 111 houses’ titles over illegal conversion and unapproved change of uses.

The FCT Officials said that the houses sold to civil servants under the monetisation policy of the Federal government, many years ago, have been illegally converted by the beneficiaries for other uses.

Director, Department of Development Control, FCTA, Muktar Galadima who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, said the Minister has given the affected beneficiaries to revert to the original plans before November 1st or have the titles revoked.

It was gathered that many of the houses meant to be residential have been converted to hotels and other commercial purposes.

“It is on this note that the minister has approved and directed that all owners of such properties should revert the use of the properties to its original and designated land use which is residential.

“Failing to comply with this directive as of Nov. 1, the house is considered as revoked.

“We are given such persons and individuals until the end of October to revert to original uses, otherwise from Nov. 1, they should consider such properties as revoked and returned to FCTA,” he said.

He added that owners of the properties have been informed and given notices to revert to the original land uses but failed to comply.

According to him, once these houses are revoked the FCTA will decide the next line of action.

“The minister has also directed that owners of properties, particularly along major streets that have converted their properties to other uses without approval should either revert to original use or pay contravention charges.

“Anyone that fails to comply with such a directive, the administration will take appropriate action, which may include revocation. It is on this note that we felt it wise to inform the public of the decision and directive of the FCT Administration with regards to the indiscriminate conversion of land uses in FCT”.