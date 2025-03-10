Monetary Recoveries Funding Nigeria’s Education Loan – EFCC

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the over N50 billion monetary recoveries from fraudsters in 2024, were part of the funds invested into the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this information is based on the EFCC’s 2024 statistical report, made available to journalists on Sunday. NAN reports that NELFUND was established by the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on April 3, 2024.

The initiative is a programme established by the Federal Government of Nigeria to break financial barriers in higher education. The anti-graft agency in its report described its activities in 2024 as its greatest achievements, especially its largest singleyear asset recovery since its establishment in 2003.

The statistics indicated that the ₦50 billion granted to NELFUND by the Federal Government was sourced from the monetary recoveries of the EFCC. “Such monetary recoveries include N364.6 billion; $214. 51 million; 54,319 euro; 31,265 euro; CAD$2,990 and AUD $740.00.”

