Monetary Policy: TETFund Mulls Suspension Of Foreign Scholarships

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said due to the difficulties the recent monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has created in the payment of tuition and stipends, it was considering suspending foreign scholarships.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono who made the disclosure at a One-Day Stakeholders Engagement on Emerging Issues with the TETFund Intervention in Abuja on Wednesday said since the Fund’s allocation was barely enough to service programmes under its Tertiary Scholarship for Academic Staff (TSAS), it was already considering a judicious use of the money it would have used on the foreign scholarships thus, it was looking at an upward review of local scholarships.

He said: ”The Fund at this material time is also discouraging beneficiary institutions from initiating new Benchwork programmes. ‘Additionally, there are issues related to scholars not returning to serve their bonds at their home institutions upon completion of their programmes.

”In fact, the challenge of scholars absconding has undermined and complicated the TSAS programme and brought it under intense scrutiny. It is for these and other reasons that this engagement was organised. We need to address these challenges and find solutions to ensure the effective and smooth implementation of our scholarship programme.

Echono further revealed that in the renewed zeal to boost and enhance the TSAS programme in the future, several MoUs were signed recently with some prestigious institutions in Malaysia, India, Brazil, France and the United States (U S).

”You will also recall that to enhance the effectiveness of the National Research Fund (NRF), a National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC) was established to screen and select proposals from across institutions and researchers for funding.

”The committee comprises a senior academic staff of universities and other tertiary institutions across the country. Members are appointed for an initial period of two years that is renewable; however, no member is allowed to serve for more than four years, which is equivalent to two terms.

”Similarly, to ensure the successful implementation of the Higher Educational Book Development Project, the Board of Trustees of the Fund set up the standing Technical Advisory Group [TAG] committee in 2009.

”The mandate of this committee includes working collaboratively with the Fund to fine-tune the Book Development Blueprint into a Strategic working document that clearly spells out the administrative procedures, framework, and guidelines for effective access and utilisation of TETFund Higher Education Book Development Intervention Funds in Institutions within the nation.

”The TETFund Book Development Fund intervenes in three key areas: publication of academic books and the conversion of high-quality theses into books, support for professional Association Journals, and the establishment and sustainability of academic Publishing centres.

”It is pertinent to note that the standing Technical Advisory Group (TAG) requires reconstitution just as the NRF Screening and Monitoring Committee, as some members have served for four years.”

Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki who stressed the need to develop new funding strategies in the light of evolving challenging dynamics, advised TETfund to revamp its quality assurance monitoring if it wants to get a better return on investment on its projects.

Chairman, House Committee on TETFund, Princes Miriam Onuoha, called for the inclusion of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in the tertiary education space, by making essential infrastructure available to aid their movement and learning processes.

She said: “In our physical planning, we must make accessible the building to be accommodating to the needs of PLWD.”

Also speaking, a former Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Peter Okebukola, noted that an effective monitoring and implementation system must be in place to ensure academic calendars of universities were adhered to, even as he encouraged in-country training in TETFund strengthened PG programmes.

According to him, rather than continuously spend a lot of funds on foreign training, local universities in the country should be provided with state-of-the-art facilities and accreditation of postgraduate programmes carried out in them to ensure they provide quality programmes.

”In offering solutions to these challenges, there is a need to offer TETFund support to top-rate lecturers from overseas universities to come to Nigeria to join local PG training by Nigerian professors.

”We must send professors of at least 10 years standing for capacity building to top-rate overseas universities in carefully selected programmes on return to bolster doctoral education and supervision.”