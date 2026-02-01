Monday Sit-At-Home: Anambra CP Holds Meeting With Tactical Commanders

…Goes After Social Media Instigators

The Anambra Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with all the Area and Tactical Commanders in a bid to end the Monday sit-at-home protest in the area.

Similarly, the Command has commenced a manhunt for social media instigators who have been spreading unfounded and false narratives aimed at instilling fears and apprehension among members of the public.

The Command expressed dismay over the false information being peddled by miscreants, assuring the public that its dragnets are already after the perpetrators.

According to the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command is battle-ready to take on any person or group of persons found to be frustrating the end of the sit-at-home order, noting that they would be made to face the full weight of the law.

“As the Commissioner of Police holds an emergency closed-door meeting with Area Commanders and Tactical Commanders”

“Following the security assessment of the implications or otherwise of full resumption of all social/commercial and official activities in Anambra State on Mondays, the Police Command has identified a deliberate, recurring pattern of coordinated social media posts aimed at spreading fear, misinformation, and bigotry among the public”

“These misleading narratives are intended to cause panic, undermine public confidence, and disrupt the peace currently enjoyed in the State”

“However, the Command notes with confidence that Anambra people have remained vigilant, discerning, and united, refusing to succumb to such divisive narratives”

The Command noted that the sharing of relevant and important information is key towards steming the activities of the miscreants.

“The resilience, cooperation, and timely sharing of credible information by residents continues to play a critical role in sustaining public order and safety”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc mnips PhD, in response to these developments today, 1st February 2026, convened an emergency closed-door security meeting with all Area Commanders and Tactical Commanders at the Police Headquarters Awka”

The Commissioner has already ordered an intensified intelligence-led patrol across the state by officers and men of the Command.

“The CP directed the immediate intensification of intelligence-led patrols, security surveillance, and proactive policing operations to forestall any threat to lives and property”

“The Command reassures the public that adequate security measures have been put in place and urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and security-conscious

“Members of the public are advised to disregard unverified social media content and to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest Police formation or through established emergency channels”

“In attendance at the meeting were officers in Charge of various Joint security forces across the State, as well as the representative of the State government on security”

“The Anambra State Police Command remains fully committed to maintaining peace, public safety, and the protection of all residents and visitors to the State”