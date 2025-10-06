Monday Oghenechovwe I’m Redefining Leadership, Innovation In Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Mondiloh Limited, Monday Achoja Oghenechovwe, has reaffirmed his commitment to excellence, innovation, and the empowerment of young leaders in Nigeria’s business landscape.

Speaking on his leadership philosophy, Oghenechovwe stressed that true leadership goes beyond issuing directives, noting that it involves creating opportunities for others to thrive. He said: “Leadership is not just about giving orders; it’s about empowering others to achieve their full potential.

“By fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and teamwork, we can unlock the potential of our people and drive growth in our industry.” Oghenechovwe, who has been instrumental in positioning Global Mondiloh Ltd as a fast-rising player in the Nigerian travel sector, is also passionate about mentoring the next generation.

He believes that Nigeria’s progress depends on raising capable leaders and equipping young people with the right skills to succeed. “The future of Nigeria depends on the quality of our leaders and the opportunities we provide for our young people,” he added. Under his leadership, Global Mondiloh Ltd has continued to expand its services while prioritizing customer satisfaction and innovation.