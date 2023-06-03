Monarchs Need Constitutional Functions For Effective Discharge Of Their Duties –HRM Agano

What are the other challenges your Kingdom is facing in an emerging Mega Lagos?

Thank you very much for that one million dollar question. Ajara Agamathen Kingdom is in Badagry and the entire Badagry is presently struggling as a semi-urban local government area even though history puts us ahead of many others. But first, let me begin with the Lagos-Badagry Expressway now Lagos-Abidjan Highway according to recent information coming out from ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja.

The deplorable state of that road for almost two decades has practically stalled development here and I am appealing to ECOWAS, the new Federal Government and Lagos State government to expedite action and see to the completion of that economic road. Second is the much talked about Badagry Deep Sea Port project. We are begging both the investors and relevant government agencies to remove whatever bottlenecks that are delaying the takeoff.

Third, is the issue of electricity, though it is a national issue, the case of Badagry is challenging compared to other parts of Lagos State as this is killing Small and Medium enterprises (SMEs) of our young population. During your 60th birthday recently, you called on both Lagos and Ogun governors to build a bridge linking Badagry in Lagos State and Ipokia in Ogun State.

What prompted that call?

In this axis, Tohon, a riverine community in Ajara Agamathen Kingdom, Badagry, is the shortest route by water to Vawhegbo, also a riverine community in Ipokia, Ogun State. In fact, by speed boat is about two minutes and if a connecting bridge is constructed, it cannot be more than five minutes’ drive by car and the economic and security benefits are huge.

First, Badagry and Ipokia are both farming and fishing communities aside from other socio economic activities involving the two local government areas. I think the bridge will catapult the economy of these communities and also spi- ral physical development. Aside from fishing, Badagry has comparative advantage in coconut production while Ipokia has comparative advantage in palm oil production.

Are there any other benefits apart from those you have mentioned?

It’s a definite yes because if the bridge is constructed, it will automatically ease not just the movement of the huge human traffic on that route but will greatly increase the haulage of farm produce and natural fish products with a ready and huge market in Badagry and Lagos.

The bridge will also save residents and visitors of seven to eight man hours lost going by road from Badagry through Mowo or Agbara to Ipokia or from Ipokia to Badagry, especially for people moving heavy goods like cements and other building or construction materials. This bridge is long overdue, if we must optimally tap into the available potential.

The hardworking populations of these communities have relied on water transportation by wooden boats for centuries as the sole means of movement. I believe it is time for God to use our newly re-elected Governors Baba- jide Sanwo-Olu and Prince Dapo Abiodun of Lagos and Ogun respectively to rewrite their history in gold.

Some have said that governance started from the palace, what does this mean?

Procedurally, government and governance started from the palace, but today politics has overtaken that, especially in Nigeria. I want to limit my discussion to Nigeria because we still have constitutional monarchy in some climes. However, our relationship with our government has been cordial but with limitations. Limitations in the areas of lack of constitutional powers to do certain things we would ordinarily have loved to do.

Today, issues that should be taken to the palace were taken to Police Stations, a trend that has culminated into prisons and cell congestion across the country. I am again using this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government, the National Assembly, our governors and State House of Assembly to look into the 1999 Constitution and amend it to give visible roles to recognised traditional rulers to make inputs to governance in order to drive grassroots development and lessen the spate of communal insecurity across our land today.

How would you like to advise the new government?

I think we monarchs are the closest leaders to the people because we live together. No true King lives outside his palace and king- dom except he is on holi- day. We get complaints and crucial information round the clock on a daily basis and neither do we live under lock and keys. Most of us are more accessible than some elected Councillors.

We don’t have time for resumption or closing. That notwithstanding, since health is wealth, we should take our health seriously because the span of our lives determines our reign. We should also maintain cordial and ceaseless advisory roles with our political representatives, from Councillors to governors so as to promote excellent public communication as a way of fostering good governance, transparency and accountability.

My response to your question is, the new administration should gather the best of brains and experts on merit and equity and place them in critical sectors of the economy to rejig a workable system, prosperity and security. Fight and punish corruption and reward excellence. Politicising every appointment has remained our bane and I wish it stops with this administration.