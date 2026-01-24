Monarchs Must Tell Government The Truth, Says Oba Of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Aremu Akiolu, has urged traditional rulers across the country to lead by example and speak honestly to government, warning against telling political leaders only what they want to hear.

The revered monarch spoke at the Iga Iduganran Palace during a ceremony marking the presentation of instruments of office to newly installed traditional white cap chiefs and the conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles on prominent Lagosians.

Addressing journalists after the rites, Oba Akiolu said the relevance of traditional institutions in governance depends on integrity, discipline and sincerity, adding that monarchs must remain close to God and raise their children with strong moral values.

He stressed that traditional rulers must be firm and principled, ensure cleanliness in their communities and have the courage to speak truth to power.

“As leaders, we are expected to guide the government honestly. Telling the truth and telling the government what it wants to hear are two different things,” the Oba said.

He also called for the revival of the traditional giwa-giwa system, which he said helped maintain order in communities by monitoring children and discouraging street roaming.

Responding to concerns about the role of monarchs in governance, Oba Akiolu said leadership must be earned through good example, noting that while some leaders perform well, others fall short.

The Oba urged Nigerians to remain patient and prayerful, expressing confidence that sincere and God-fearing leadership would help move the nation forward.

Those installed as traditional white cap chiefs include Architect Gbolahan Oki (Ogboni Iduntafa of Lagos), Chief Ajibade Nosiru-Ayeni (Eletu Odibo), Chief Adebola Olalekan Dosunmu (Olorogun Adodo), Chief Yusuf Jinadu Bajulu (Bajulu), Chief Razak Onimole (Onimole) and Chief Lookman Oluwa (Onisemo of Lagos).

Honorary chieftaincy titles were also conferred on Dr Olumide Olayinka (Aare Atunluto), Chief Olumuyiwa Olorode and his wife, Olufunke (Olootu and Yeye Abiye), Chief Tajideen Okoya and his wife, Rasheedat Olamide Okoya (Otun Aare and Yeye Otun Aare), and Chief Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas (Otun Iyalode).