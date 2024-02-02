Monarchs Killing: Police Apprehend 13 Suspects In Ekiti

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed that no fewer thirteen individuals have been detained in connection with the murders of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

This was revealed by the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi in an interview aired on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “Now, we have 13 suspects arrested so far in connection with that incident. And we are sure we are going to get more of these suspects.

“We are working with them (suspects) and they are giving us reliable and useful information.

“We are sure and optimistic that we are going to get all of them apprehended and bring them to book.”

Adejobi added that in the meantime, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has sent an AIG to the South-West state to root out our marauders who have been killing and maiming people there.

Along with informing the populace that students and instructors abducted in the Eporo-Ekiti region of the state will be freed, Adejobi also stated that the police had sent helicopters and armored personnel carriers to the state.

The two monarchs, Oba David Ogunsola, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, and Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, were brutally killed on Monday while they were traveling back from a conference in Irele-Ekiti.