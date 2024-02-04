Monarch’s Killing: Nigerian Army Take Over Kwara Town

Following the killing of a monarch in Koro town in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, the troops of the Nigerian Army have taken over the community on Saturday.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the soldiers took over the area following the horrific shooting that led to the death of Oba Segun Aremu, the Onikoro of Koro, in his palace, on Thursday night.

The gunmen also kidnapped the monarch’s wife and two neighbours during the attack.

However, a resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Punch that the area had been roped off by police, Nigerian Army soldiers, and other security personnel to protect the town’s citizens.

READ ALSO:

The source said, “Policemen and soldiers have come here to the town. They are present here, fully armed with their Armoured Personnel Carrier, and have commenced a stop-and-search operation on residents to ensure that there is security.

They are not harassing any passerby; they are just here to prevent the recurrence of the tragedy.

They have been joined by local vigilante groups and hunters in town and they have been combing the forests in the town to catch bandits or kidnappers that might be nesting in the forest and possibly rescue their victims.”

The late monarch’s younger brother informed our reporters on Friday that bandits had been terrorizing the town for several years and that many locals had fled their farms to protect themselves.

However, In a statement released on Friday, the Kwara State Police Command spokesperson Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, revealed that the command had started an investigation and pledged to apprehend and bring charges against those responsible for the monarch’s murder.