Monarchs In Rivers LGA Demand End To Killings By Herdsmen

Traditional rulers in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the authorities to urgently intervene and halt the ongoing killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in their farmlands.

The monarchs raised the alarm during a meeting convened in response to the persistent attacks, accusing the herdsmen of destroying farmlands and worsening economic hardship for local communities.

They also alleged that the police have shown signs of compromise in handling the matter and urged security agencies to adopt a more proactive and impartial approach to protect the lives and rights of the Ogoni people.

In addition, the traditional leaders warned their counterparts in Ogoni communities against engaging Fulani herdsmen on land-related issues, stressing that such engagements could further inflame tensions.

In a communiqué signed by HRM King Suanu Baridam of Bangha Kingdom and HRH Mene Daniel F. Nwidag of Bua Baen Kingdom on behalf of the Khana Traditional Rulers Council, the monarchs said the latest invasion by suspected Fulani herdsmen required immediate attention.

They declared that Ogoni land is not available for grazing or any other activities by the herdsmen, who they accused of operating with complete disregard for their host communities.

“We want to make it unequivocally clear that the Ogoni people do not have any land for the Fulani herdsmen. Our lands are sacred and must be protected,” the communiqué read.

The monarchs specifically condemned the invasion of Sogho, describing it as unacceptable and demanding the immediate evacuation of herdsmen from the area.

Just days earlier, a coalition of Ogoni youth groups held protests over the killings, stopping at the police headquarters on Moscow Road, the Department of State Services (DSS) office, and the gate of Government House. They called for swift action and warned that if the authorities failed to respond, they might be forced to defend themselves.

In response to the youths’ threat, the traditional rulers appealed for calm and restraint, urging the community to avoid any action that could escalate the situation.

“We understand the frustrations and emotions surrounding these invasions, but we must approach this matter with wisdom and avoid actions that could escalate tensions,” the monarchs added.