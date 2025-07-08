…Monarch’s Death Very Sad, Nigerians Will Miss Him –Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed deep sorrow upon receiving the news of the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan and paramount ruler of Ibadan Land.

In a message of condolence, the Sultan extended prayers and sympathies on behalf of himself and the Sultanate Council, Sokoto, to the Oyo State government the bereaved family, and the entire members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

He acknowledged the significant contributions the late monarch made towards the development of Ibadanland and humanity at large.

He said the passing of this great monarch leaves a void that will be felt across the land. He described the deceased Oba as a remarkable leader—a good-hearted giant in thought and action.

Even though he was with us for just a year beyond his ascension to the throne, his legacy and dedication to his people will forever resound in the hearts and minds of everyone.