Monarch Warns Ekiti Indigenes Against Disposing Birth Right

A former Chairman of the Traditional Council in Ekiti state and the olojudo of Ido-Ekiti in Ido- Osi local government area , Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, has alerted indigenes of the state to take caution against selling their lands to strangers in the bid to make money.

Oba Faboro signalled that the disposed land could contain solid minerals and the attempt by land owners to retrieve it could be disastrous having sold it to the buyers.

He lamented that the situation was the exact issue that occurred in the neighbouring Kwara State with disastrous effect. This is just as the Technical Adviser to Ekiti State Governor on eGIS and Land Management, Mr Akintobi Oluwasanmi disclosed that critical infrastructure have been installed to capture the imagery of the entire state.