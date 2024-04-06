Monarch urges FG to involve traditionalists in fight against insecurity

Following the level of insecurity, rate of killings and banditry across the country, Oba Isese Worldwide, Oba (Dr) Ifarotimi Adifagbola Balogun has advised the three tiers of government (federal, state, and local) to urgently involve traditionalists in governance to end insecurity in the country.

Oba Ifarotimi gave the advice, while fielding questions from journalists in his palace, Idi-Ori, Ile-Ise Awo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday. The monarch said that this became imperative in view of the fact that the military, police, and other security agencies cannot do it alone.