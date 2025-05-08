Monarch, Two Chiefs Remanded For Breach Of Peace

Share

A self-proclaimed monarch, Adekolajo Aladeseyi, and two chiefs, Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle, were on Thursday remanded in custody by order of a Chief Magistrate Court in Ondo State over their alleged role in the installation of a monarch without official approval, a move that sparked unrest in Ijare, Ifedore Local Government Area.

The trio was arraigned by the police for allegedly conducting an illegal installation of Aladeseyi as the Olujare of Ijare, a traditional stool currently declared vacant.

The prosecution said their actions were likely to incite a breach of peace and violated the state’s chieftaincy laws.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Babatunde Ajiboye, the accused conspired and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause public disorder.

The three-count charge read before the court included conspiracy, unlawful installation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The charge stated that on April 15, 2025, around 1:00 a.m., the accused and others at large conspired to commit a misdemeanor by installing Aladeseyi as Olujare of Ijare without the approval of the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs, contrary to Sections 517(A), 249(d), and 15(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Criminal Code and the Ondo State Chiefs Law.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty before the Chief Magistrate, Jaiyeola Solomon Ogungade.

Prosecutor Ajiboye informed the court that he has seven witnesses and sufficient evidence to support the charges.

Lead defence counsel, Mr. Adelanke Akinrata, requested bail for the defendants, citing Sections 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 146(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL). He argued that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and pledged they would not abscond or interfere with the concluded investigation.

He described them as responsible community leaders who would not instigate further unrest.

However, a town chief and kingmaker, Chief Wemimo Olaniran, opposed the bail plea. He warned that granting bail could spark further crisis, noting that police had been deployed to maintain peace in Ijare. Olaniran expressed fear that other contenders might attempt to impose themselves as monarchs if the current situation goes unchecked.

In response, Chief Magistrate Ogungade adjourned ruling on the bail application to May 12 and ordered that the suspects be remanded in custody pending determination of the application.

