Monarch Supports Ayade’s SA On Cocoa Administration

The Paramount Ruler of Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State, His Royal Highness, Ntufam Oru Ojong, has appealed to Governor Bassey Otu to reconsider plans by his administration for the ex-Special Adviser to former Governor Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development and Control, Ntufam, Dr Oscar Ofuka to refund money.

The monarch gave the charge on Wednesday in Ikom while reacting to calls by the state government that contractors who were allocated Cocoa plots at the state Government Cocoa Estate should vacate their farms by the end of the year and demand refunds of their money from Ayade’s former Special Adviser, Ntufam Dr Oscar Ofuka.

Terms of reference were given to the pre-cocoa allocation committee set up by the Otu administration to determine the total hectares encroached and to ascertain the total scope of new farms over the past 4 years.

“Asking Ofuka to refund money that was paid to Government coffers with a TIN number from the state Internal Revenue Service IRS would be a great justice” stressing that there is no way one can ask cocoa contractors to vacate the farms after the contract fee had been paid.

“I said this to avert a crises outbreak in the area after December this year. Government is a Continuum. What the previous administration did wherever Smart was introduced for payment of money was good.

“We liked the formula introduced by the state government in payment of royalties paid to Etung Cocoa landlord communities.” The monarch maintained.

The paramount ruler urged Governor Otu’s administration to open its eyes wide open and remember that whatever the previous administration did regarding the leasing of government cocoa estate was based on the implementation of the court order.

The monarch urged the state government to fashion out a modality on how to allocate the remaining 3,6000 hectares of cocoa plots which were yet to be allocated rather than capitalize on revoking allocation that generated money for payment of royalties to cocoa landlord communities.

Earlier, the Secretary-General, of Cocoa Etung Cocoa landlord communities Committee, Ntufam Benjamin Ndep, who also reacted to the issue, stated that asking Ofuka amounts to injustice because whatever Ofuka did regarding cocoa allocation was done as an agent of the government.

“This is because money was not paid into Ofuka’s account but an account of the state government. It was clear that landlords’ communities went to court and judgment was given on two occasions.