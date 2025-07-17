Monarch Seeks Amotekun Post In Community

Traditional Ruler of Abo-Asakin in Akure North local government area of Ondo State, Oba Adebayo Sunday Ademehinti has raised alarm over the invasion of his community by suspected kidnappers.

Speaking at the headquarters of the State Security Network codenamed Amotekun, after the security outfit rescued one of his chiefs, the monarch asked the government to establish an Amotekun post in his domain to check the kidnapping of his subjects and to allow farmers into their farmlands without hindrance.

Amotekun has successfully foiled five kidnapping cases, including that of the Agbaakin of Abo-Asakin, Chief Oluwasunkanmi Adeleye, in the state within the last two weeks without paying any ransom.

Commending Amotekun for the rescue of his chiefs without payment of ransom, Oba Ademehijti said the security outfit did a lot in his community. He said six suspected kidnappers abducted Chief Adeleye on his way from the farm.

He said he contacted the head of Amotekun security outfit, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye who led his men and local hunters who entered the bush and rescued him and others without payment of ransom.

The monarch, however, asked for the establishment of a security outpost in his community so that farmers can go to farm without hindrance and for the citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

The security outfit has arrested 17 suspects for various crimes including suspected kidnappers of the Chief Agbaakin.

Akogun Adeleye said Amotekun Corps, in collaboration with local hunters, pursued the suspected kidnappers overnight and retrieved the chief and an Okada rider without paying any ransom.

His words “The latest of this rescue mission took place in the last 24 hours, where a chief in a community close to Akure was kidnapped, and our distress line was contacted. With the joint efforts of the local hunters, officers, and men of Amotekun, we walked overnight, pursued the kidnappers, and were able to retrieve the two of them, the chief and the Okada rider that was kidnapped without payment of any ransom.

“Again, the perpetrators of evil in Akoko axis, the northern senatorial axis of the state, some of them were arrested, they attempted, and actually kidnapped victims along Ajegunle Road, and at about 2 a.m., between 1 and 2 a.m., they came with their heads, ravaged their farms, raped their women, and ran away.

“Our tactical team moved in, under the leadership of the area commander of our Zone 6, and within 48 hours, the people were released, and three suspects identified as part of the gang were arrested.

“We have them here, both the victim and the suspects. The same thing goes to the central senatorial district, where some kidnapped suspects were arrested again by officers and men of the Amotekun Corps, and they had equally been identified.”

He said the Amotekun Corps has also arrested suspects involved in robbery and rape cases, with eight suspects facing charges for breaking the law and order, three for kidnapping, and six for robbery and rape.

Adeleye emphasized the government’s stance against kidnapping for ransom in Ondo State, urging farmers to return to their farms and assuring them of the corps’ commitment to maintaining peace and security.

According to him “What the government of Ondo State is saying is that we are saying no to kidnap for ransom in Ondo State. Headers are free to do their business, and farmers are free to cultivate. Farmers will not infringe on the rights of the headers, while headers have no right to destroy people’s farms.

“On farmers and headers clashes, even though it has reduced, we are saying the government does not want it to happen to prevent scarcity of food in the next season. We want farmers to go back to their farms.

“As we talk; the Amotekun Rangers are in the forest, and we want to thank the farmers and members of the public, the Hunters Association, and the Vigilante Groups for giving us timely information to work with.”