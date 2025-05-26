Monarch Pushes For Constitutional Roles For Traditional Rulers

Share

A first-class monarch in the oil-rich Ilaje local government area of Ondo State, Oba Segun Akinyomi has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to help tackle insecurity in his domain and other parts of the state.

Also, the monarch, the Amapetu of Mahin, asked for the amendment of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria in such a way that it would give roles to traditional rulers in the country.

Oba Akinyomi, the Chairman of the Ilaje Council of Oba, urged President Tinubu to use every power at his disposal to tackle and curb the spate of insecurity and terrorism in the country.

Speaking during the celebrations of the annual “Ere” traditional festival, which was held at Ode-Mahin, the monarch expressed concern over the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country and said the ugly development might prevent Investors from establishing businesses in Nigeria if stringent action was not employed to curb the ugly trend.

Oba Akinyomi who said Mahin land in Ilaje local council area of Ondo State is open to Investors who might want to establish business facilities in the area noted that Mahin land has the wherewithal to accommodate any Investor as the Ilaje land is endowed with lots of natural and mineral resources which could boost investors’ business and enhance the economic growth of the country.

The Monarch, who lauded President Tinubu for the gradual implementation of his renewed hope agenda for the betterment of the country, charged Nigerians to respect, cooperate, and have a mutual understanding with leaders in the positions of authority for them to succeed in their plans and make the country great.

The first-class monarch said the economic crisis facing the country would soon be a thing of the past and reiterated the need for everyone to always perform their civic obligations and contribute their selfless quota to the development and peaceful co-existence of the country since there was no other country to be called ours.

Oba Akinyomi advocated for the inclusion of the statutory roles of traditional rulers in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for them to have collective administrative constitutional laws backing all their administrative and traditional activities which would enable them to promote the cultural heritage and assist the government to regulate notorious activities in their accordance with the law of the land.

During the annual ‘Ere’ festival, no fewer than a thousand widows in the local government area and its environs benefited from the empowerment programme which was sponsored by the monarch to boost their living conditions.

Some vulnerable people also enjoyed free medical care with the collaboration of a former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka.

