Monarch Lauds Nwifuru Over Flag-Off Of Bridge Linking Ebonyi, Benue

The Traditional Ruler of Enyim community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze WW1 Cyprian Nwekee, has commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for flagging off the construction of a five-span bridge connecting Ebonyi and Benue states.

Governor Nwifuru officially flagged off the project on Wednesday, announcing that the bridge is expected to be completed within nine months.

Speaking with journalists at the project site, Eze Nwekee described the bridge—located along the boundary between Enyim (Ebonyi) and Oju (Benue)—as a crucial infrastructure that would save lives and significantly boost economic ties between the two neighboring states.

He noted that both Enyim and Oju are agrarian communities with abundant produce, and the bridge would serve as a vital link to markets, thus enhancing the economic fortunes of residents.

“The routes connecting Enyim and Oju will provide easier access to Abuja and other North-Central states after the bridge is completed,” the monarch said.

Eze Nwekee also revealed that the push for the bridge began three years ago, and expressed gratitude that the long-awaited project has finally taken off.

“My spirit had long held the conviction that the governorship of Ebonyi State would come to our area. In 2016, I shared this vision with Governor Francis Nwifuru when he was still Speaker of the State House of Assembly,” he said.

“The flag-off of the Enyim River Bridge, a five-span structure linking Ebonyi to Benue, is one of the greatest achievements of this administration. Our people are renowned for their farming expertise. With fertile lands, we produce yam, rice, garri, and a variety of fruits in abundance. This project will unlock those potentials.”

He added that the enthusiasm shown by the people of Benue, evident in their strong representation at the flag-off ceremony, reflects their excitement and support for the project.

