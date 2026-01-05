Monarch Honours Nnewi Sons

The monarch of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III has conferred chieftaincy titles on many sons of Nnewi including Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Royal C. Investment limited and the Onowu Ndigbo na Isolo, Lagos.

The monarch confered the titles during the celebration of his centenary birthday and 62nd year on the Nnewi Ancient throne, according to a statement yesterday.

The statement explained that the event which was marked with fun fare , thrilling sights and sounds, homages and conferment of chieftaincy titles on some sons of Nnewi was graced by great personalities like Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of Labour Party in the last 2023 General elections, President, Nnewi Improvement Union, King Madi of Uganda and Princess Sithabile of Mali among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Igwe Orizu 111 prayed for good health of his subjects, Nigeria and all who graced the event urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace.

Chief Royal Asianya who was conferred with the title ‘Mmilinezolu ora Nnewi’, expressed gratitude to God, Igwe Orizu 111, the Nnewi Royal Cabinet among others, saying the honor was a call to duty. Asianya said: “I am grateful to God Almighty, our Igwe, Orizu 111, the royal cabinet for this honor.