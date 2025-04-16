Monarch Hails Non-Indigenes Over Peace In Anambra Communities

Share

The Chairman of Anambra Traditional Rulers Council and monarch of Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area, Igwe Chidubem Iweka 11, has commended the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State (ANIAS) for its contributions towards peace and security in the area.

Iweka also urged the non-indigenes in the state to remain law abiding and continue to relate peaceful as they have been doing, noting that the host communities would always partner with them at all time.

Making this commendation at the Government House Awka shortly after the joint meeting between government and the leadership of towns in Anambra State, Iweka said the cordial relationship between the non-indigenes and the host Community is paramount in the area of fighting insecurity and creating unity in the state.

