Monarch Hails Adeleke Over Ile-Ife Projects

The Second-in-command to Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, has said the construction of the N14 billion flyover and 17 road projects in Ile-Ife by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke helped preserve the town’s cultural heritage and saved it from global embarrassment.

He said this wednesday after the Director of Highways Moruf Ojebode led government officials on a project tour of the town. Oba Adediwura said: “These projects would promote culture and bring honour to Ile-Ife as the origin of the Yoruba Race. It will be unfortunate when visitors come from all over the world to their source and see that most roads are not motorable, it is so embarrassing.

“But I want to commend Governor Adeleke for saving us from global embarrassment by the ongoing flyover project and other township roads in the town. “With the good roads now, it will promote our culture in Ife as a whole.

“As we will be doing Olojo festival by September, Aje fes- tival is coming up next week, at least, tourists and worshippers will ply good roads.” Ojebode said the N14 billion flyover project was 80 per cent completed and will be delivered in record time.

He said: “We have constructed and completed Iredunmi to Oke Ijan, Oriyangi to St. John, Manchester to Igboya, Olurin to Omi Okun, Ife city Benediction road, London street to Iremo, Ogbingbin to Garage Isale, Agric to Opa Ife, Akinlalu Junction to Akinlalu Town, Magistrate Court to Itamerin Yakooyo and AP Junction Road to Itasin Junction Modakeke.”