Monarch Gives Kudos To Edo Insurance Scheme

The Enogie of Ehor in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH Igiehon Ehigiamose, has given thumbs up to the state Health Insurance Commission (EDHIC), saying it is ideal.

The traditional ruler spoke while receiving a team from the Commission led by Jonathan Okunbor, the Director of Programme, Simplified System and Joan Sede, Project Manager, Yellow Brick Road, partner agencies of EDHIC that came to his Palace to sensitise him on the benefits of the programme. “This scheme is an ideal one.

If enough people can register the programme can be said to have succeeded. People dying anyhow will not occur again. This is what’s obtainable in civilised countries,” he stated.

In his submission, Okunbor sensitised the traditional ruler and canvassed that he registers for the programme, stating that the EDHIC which came on board some five years ago will outlive the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration.

Also on the team to Ehor Community was Samuel Osazee, Director Business Development and Marketing Department, EDHIC.

