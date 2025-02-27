Monarch Facilitates Release Of 2 Nursing Mothers, 8 Others In Ogun

Share

Two nursing mothers and eight other inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Center, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State, regained their freedom yesterday.

The released inmates, three women and seven men, had been held for failing to meet their bail requirements after committing various offenses. Among the three women were two who carried their babies on their backs.

The Olu of Itori, Oba Abul-Fatai Akamo, in commemoration of his 21st year on the throne, paid their fines, provided them with cash for transportation back to their respective homes, and donated other items to the facility.

The monarch, who arrived with the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola, urged the inmates not to lose hope, assuring them of a better future.

Oba Akamo, while donating N2 million to the correctional center, expressed appreciation to the State Controller, Adesina Abioye, and all correctional officers for their efforts in maintaining the facility.

He also urged the inmates to always pray for the governor and the state so they would not be forgotten. He said, “Do not give up; tomorrow will be great. Always pray for Governor Dapo Abiodun. He is a person with a good heart and will always remember you.

“And everything you have told us today, we will deliver the messages to him.” In his remarks, Controller A.K. Abioye, on behalf of the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, thanked the monarch for his generosity and called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate the gesture.

He said, “I really appreciate Kabiyesi for this. When he visited earlier, he promised that by the time he celebrates his 21st anniversary, he would pay fines for some inmates and donate items, which he has now fulfilled.

“It’s not everyone who make promises that actually keeps them. We need more gestures like this from philanthropists so we can achieve greater development here. There are many things we need to do.”

