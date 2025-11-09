Monarch Declares Council Boss Persona Non Grata

The Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, has declared the suspended chairman of the Owo Local government, Hon Tope Omolayo, as persona non grata.

The monarch, through the Olowo-in-Council, at a press briefing at the weekend, asked the state government not to return the embattled council boss, who was suspended by the legislative arm of the council, to office Omolayo has been suspended by the majority of the lawmakers at the local government for alleged gross misconduct and a viral phone outburst against Oba Ogunoye Although the embattled council boss had tendered an unreserved public apology during a press conference held in Akure, the state capital, the Olowoin-Council rejected the apology and declared him persona non grata in his local government.

At a Press Briefing held at the Olowo’s Palace, the Olowo-in-Council insisted his continued presence as Chairman of the Owo Local Government Area Council is no longer acceptable to the people and traditional leadership of Owo.

The Olowo-in-Council called on the state government and relevant authorities to take due cognizance of this development and take appropriate administrative steps in the interest of peace and mutual respect.

In the press text read by the Ogwadogbon of Owo, High Chief (Dr) Ademola Obanonyen, the Olowoin-Council, said, “We, the Olowo-in-Council, welcome you to this urgent press briefing convened in the wake of a deeply regrettable and unprovoked affront to the revered stool of the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, the Olowo of Owo and Paramount Ruler of Owo Land, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

“The Council expresses its total outrage and un- equivocal condemnation of the recent public insult and disrespect directed at His Imperial Majesty by an in- dividual whose actions are nothing short of utter sacrilege and crass contempt.

“Members of the Council as a body of critical stakeholders consider the sacrilegious attitude of the (embattled) Chairman as an act that should be treated with condemnation and negative sanctions that are rightly deserved, irrespective of his relationship with the Royal Family, which may have constrained His Majesty in taking immediate, extensive, and appropriate actions, particularly traditional sanctions on the matter.

All in all, we are duty-bound to rise above sentiments, no matter who is involved, to avoid creating unpleasant precedents.