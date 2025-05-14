Monalisa Stephen Reportedly Passes Away

Share

Nollywood actress, CEO of Best of Nollywood (BON), Monalisa Stephen, has reportedly passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

According to Seun Oloketuyi, Monalisa Stephen passed away in Lagos, after battling low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

He made this announcement on Wednesday, May 14, in a Facebook post.

Seun Oloketuyi also disclosed that the actress’s younger sister confirmed her tragic passing.

Seun Oloketuyi wrote; “Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead,she died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against Low sugar and internal bleeding,Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul”.

