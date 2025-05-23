Monalisa Stephen Is Laid To Rest In Lagos

Share

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning as actress and body positivity advocate Monalisa Stephen was laid to rest on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the Yaba cemetery in Lagos.

New Telegraph recalls that Monalisa Stephen’s demise was attributed to health complications from low blood sugar and intestinal haemorrhage, according to a close friend who initially broke the news on social media.

A private funeral service was attended by grieving family members, friends, and industry colleagues, who gathered to pay their last respects to the late star.

The ceremony was described as deeply emotional, with loved ones visibly distressed as they honoured her memory.

Heartbreaking scenes from the funeral quickly spread online, with videos showing tearful farewells and heartfelt prayers.

Tributes have continued to pour in from notable figures in the entertainment industry, including actress Toyin Abraham, who described Monalisa as a “bright soul taken too soon.”

