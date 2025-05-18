Monalisa Stephen: Final Curtain Draws On Budding Actresss

Share

There is nothing more heartbreaking than having a young person die at her prime.

The death of a young person is always hard to bear. The absence fills the family with a lot of uncertainties, unanswered questions and a void that is hard to fill.

This is why fans and family of Nigerian brand influencer cum Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen, were inconsolable when she passed on after a brief illness.

A report by Naija News said that the Chief Executive Officer of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, announced the demise in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Oloketuyi said the plus-sized actress died on Tuesday, May 13, after battling low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

He added that the deceased actress’ sister confirmed her death.

He wrote: “Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead. She died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul”.

Stephen, also known as Gabacci during her lifetime, featured in movies like Mami Wata (2023), Breaded Life (2021), and a myriad of comedy skits. She rose to prominence by using her platform to champion self-love and body positivity amongst plus-size women.

The late actress has been an advocate for equal opportunities for both slim and plus-size actresses when it comes to giving movie roles in Nollywood. In an interview earlier this year, she said that plus-size actresses are discriminated against in Nollywood and someone needs to speak up about it, considering that Africans are built to be big.

“They’re biased against plus-size actresses, and it’s becoming worse for a generation with a fast mind. I don’t know who started the idea of putting one’s look over one’s talent. That is so ridiculous. They need to do better—all sizes should be included! Not even from a place where my forefathers and mothers were built like this. I can’t do anything about it; it’s in the genes.”

She will be sorely missed.

