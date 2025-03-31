Monalisa Mourns Mother’s Demise

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, has reportedly lost her mother, Dame Comfort Chinda, to the cold hand of death.

The movie star who took to her social media page, announced the passing of her mother on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Monalisa expressed grief and gratitude for the time they shared and her mother’s selfless devotion, unwavering love, and guiding principles.

She wrote, “Rest in peace, Mom – Dame Comfort Franca Chinda. You will forever be in our hearts.

“I’m thankful for the time we shared, for your selfless devotion to our family, for your unwavering love, and for the principles you instilled in us.”

Following her heartfelt post, Monalisa’s colleagues, Uche Ogbodo, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, Oge Okoye, Desmond Elliot and many others extended their condolences in the comments.

