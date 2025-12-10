Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen’s coach, Okan Buruk, was left frustrated as his Galatasaray side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Monaco in the Champions League.

Following the development, Galatasaray’s coach has made his feelings known after the Lions suffered another painful defeat in the Champions League.

The Super Eagles talisman was kept quiet as Monaco secured a narrow 1-0 victory, handing Galatasaray back-to-back defeats in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Monaco Vs Galatasaray: Match Brief

After a narrow defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise—the first without Osimhen—Galatasaray had hoped to bounce back with their Nigerian star returning to the lineup.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, the 26-year-old former African Player of the Year struggled to make an impact and was outshone by another player of Nigerian descent.

Following a goalless first half, Monaco seized control when former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun scored, giving the home side a deserved lead after missing an earlier penalty.

Galatasaray fought back after falling behind, pressing for an equaliser, but Monaco’s defence, marshalled effectively against Osimhen, stood firm.

In the end, the Ligue 1 side held on for a crucial win, moving level on points with their Turkish visitors, while Galatasaray slipped to 17th in the Champions League standings.

Galatasaray Coach Reacts

After another disappointing result in the competition, Galatasaray’s coach was far from happy with the outcome against Monaco.

Speaking to The New Telegraph, Buruk acknowledged that the Lions are frustrated by the defeat.

“Losing this match upsets us,” he stated. “We have nine points and two matches left. We will do everything we can to reach our objectives.”

Speaking further, he added, “We played in a way befitting of our fans in the first half, but the second half didn’t go as we wanted. We will be much better in the match against Atlético de Madrid.”