Mom’s Pregnancy Diet May Disrupt Children’s Gut Health-Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States suggests that a high-sugar, high-fat diet during pregnancy may do more than affect a mom’s health—it can also trigger inflammation and gut dysfunction in their children. The study is published in the ‘American Journal of Physiology—Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology’.

It found that poor maternal nutrition impairs intestinal barrier function in the next generation. The article has been chosen as an American Journal of Physiology (APSselect) article for September. Gut health refers to the wellbeing of the digestive system and its community of microorganisms, the gut microbiome.

A healthy gut supports digestion, immunity, and even mental well-being by maintaining a balance of beneficial bacteria. Factors like diet, stress, and medications significantly influence gut health, with poor gut health potentially leading to issues such as bloating, fatigue, and mood changes. Researchers studied pregnant nonhuman primates that were fed a high-sugar, high-fat “Western” diet and analysed the mothers’ blood, RNA and proteins to measure inflammation and cell death.