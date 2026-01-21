Mompha’s Ally, 3 Firms Face Trial Over Alleged N206m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned Sarumi Samusideen Babafemi, an ally of a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly called Mompha, over an alleged N206 million fraud before Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Babafemi was arraigned along- side his companies: 606 Autos Lim- ited, 606 Music Limited, and Splash Off Entertainment Limited, on a five-count charge bordering on con- spiracy, concealment, and transfer of proceeds of crime amounting to N206 million.

Babafemi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment. Following his non-guilty plea, EFCC’s lawyer, Ayanfe Ogunsina, urged the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial and asked that the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility.

Responding, defence lawyer, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), informed the court that he had only received the charge a day earlier and had worked overnight to prepare a bail application, which was already before the court. He urged the court to release the defendant to him, assuring that he would be produced on the next adjourned date.

Justice Oshodi granted the request and ordered that the defendant be released to his lawyer upon the filing of an affidavit of undertaking to produce him in court on the next adjourned date. The case has been adjourned to March 24, for commencement of trial.

The charge was brought pursuant to Section 332(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, and are punishable under Section 332(3) of the same law.

In count one, the EFCC alleged that Babafemi, while serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the three companies, conspired with Ismail Mustapha (a.k.a. Mompha), Ridwan Momodu Allison (a.k.a. Osama), both currently at large, and one, Richard Ugbah, between 2013 and 2018 in Lagos, to use the companies to conceal the origin of illicit funds.

The prosecution further alleged that Babafemi subsequently transferred the sum of N37.6 million to one, Omojadesola Shittu Allison, knowing or having reasonable grounds to know that the funds formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

Count two alleged that between 2015 and 2018, Babafemi similarly used the accounts of the companies to conceal the origin of funds and transferred N93 million to one, Olanrewaju Ibrahim Oriyomi, while knowing or reasonably expected to know that the funds were proceeds of crime.