Mompha Denies Alleged EFCC’s Arrest Claims In A Live Video

Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has debunked news reports that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Mompha’s arrest was informed by the EFCC to Ikeja court, Lagos State on the claims for money laundering with the sum of six billion naira.

Although, the anti-graft agency said Mompha’s arrest was possible with the collaboration of his international partners.

But all accusations were denied by Mompha in an Instagram live video and accused the Commission of witch-hunting and subjecting him to social media trial.

He said “I want to use this medium to expose the corrupt and mischievous commission again that I was neither rearrested nor am in the custody of the EFCC.

“This assertion by the EFCC is laughable because I am currently not in Nigeria more or less rearrested either in Nigeria.

Above all, he added that he is in Dubai with his family, away from the intimidation and harassment of the EFCC and the corrupt Nigerian judicial system.

He also urged the commission to desist from the alleged media trial and stop misleading the public through the press/media.