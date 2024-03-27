Momoh Becomes Acting CEO/MD, Eko Disco

The Board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC) yesterday announced that Mrs Rekhiat Momoh has assumed the role of Acting Chief Executive Officer of Eko Disco.

A statement sent to New Telegraph by the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy, EKEDC, Mr. Babatunde Lasaki, said the development followed the redeployment of the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tinuade Sanda to WPG Ltd, the core investor that seconded her to Eko Disco. Sanda was removed as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC, according to a letter dated March 25, 2024 addressed to her by the Board Chairman of the Disco, Dere Otubu, which was obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

The title of the letter is: Implementation of NERC Directive on Seconded Staff. It read: “We have received a NERC directive dated March 21, 2024, which instructed Eko Electricity Distribution Plc inter alia, as follows: “EKDC is hereby directed to ensure that all staff working for the utility are employed by the utility directly, bound by applicable service conditions that are applicable to the employees of the utility and paid through the utilities payroll.”

“The Disco is obliged to obey these directives due to the power of NERC as stipulated in the Electricity Act 2023. In compliance with the above directive, all seconded staff from WPG Ltd are being released by Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and returned to WPG Ltd. “You are hereby relieved of your role, office and position at Eko Electricity Distribution Plc effective immediately and returned to WPG Ltd, your employer. “You are further directed to handover to the highest ranking staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc under you.”