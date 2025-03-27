MoMo PSB Kicks Off ‘Customer Refer & Win’ Promo

Share

A digital financial services provider, MoMo PSB, a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, has launched its Customer Refer & Win Promo, a new initiative designed to reward loyal customers with free airtime or data for life when they transact on MoMo and refer their family and friends to do same.

The campaign is part of MoMo PSB’s ongoing commitment to deepening financial inclusion and enhancing the digital banking experience for millions of Nigerians.

“With ‘Refer & Win’, MoMo customers who perform qualifying transactions and refer their family and friends to open activate/reactivate their accounts stand a chance to be among the 11 lucky winners to receive star prizes of airtime or data every month for 50 years, or the 110 lucky winners to receive consolation prizes of airtime or data every month for one year.

The promo is open to both new and existing customers, reinforcing the fintech’s mission to provide seamless, rewarding, and secure financial services to customers,” a statement from the company stated.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of MoMo PSB, Phrase Lubega, described the campaign as an avenue to give back to loyal customers whilst promoting seamless and convenient transactions.

